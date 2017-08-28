close
Terror funding: Kashmiri Businessman Zahoor Wattali to appear before Delhi Court today

Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmed Wattali, who was sent to a 10-day National Investigation Agency (NIA) remand in connection with the terror funding case, will appear before the Patiala House Court today.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 07:49
Terror funding: Kashmiri Businessman Zahoor Wattali to appear before Delhi Court today
Representational Image

New Delhi: Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmed Wattali, who was sent to a 10-day National Investigation Agency (NIA) remand in connection with the terror funding case, will appear before the Patiala House Court today.

Wattali was arrested on Friday. meanwhile, close aide of separatist Shabir Shah and an alleged hawala dealer Mohammad Aslam Wani was to be produced before a Delhi Court in connection with the case.

The Delhi Court on August 14 extended Enforcement Directorate's (ED) remand of Wani, by six days in the terror funding case.

On August 6, the ED arrested Wani from Srinagar with the help of the state police.

Reportedly, Wani was arrested with Rs 63 lakh, received through 'hawala' channels from the Middle East, and a large cache of ammunition, on August 26, 2005.

The NIA has been tough on Separatists regarding the alleged funding by Pakistan for illegal activities in Kashmir.

On July 24, the NIA arrested seven separatists over money laundering charges, for funding terror in the Kashmir Valley.

All seven separatist leaders - Altaf Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Mehraj Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Naeem Khan and Bitta Karate - were later sent to 10-day NIA custody.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA visited Srinagar in May to probe the alleged funding by Pakistan for illegal activities in Kashmir, and questioned several Separatist leaders on the issue of raising, collecting and transferring funds via the Hawala route and other channels to fund terror activities in Kashmir. 

TAGS

Patiala House courtZahoor Ahmed WattaliMohammad Aslam WaniShabir ShahNational Investigation Agency

