Terror funding: NIA raids Hizbul chief's home, recovers 'incriminating' evidence

JAMMU: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Thursday seized several 'incriminating' evidences from the residence of Syed Shahid Yousuf, son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.

Yousuf, who was arrested in a 2011 terror funding case, admitted his link with a Pakistan-based militant organisation on Wednesday. During his interrogation by the NIA, Yousuf admitted receiving hawala money from terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

During today's raid at Soibugh in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, the agency seized five cellphones, two hard discs, a laptop and other incriminating documents from Yousuf's house, reported news agency ANI.

Yousuf, who was arrested on Tuesday, was produced before district and sessions judge Poonam A Bamba, who granted the NIA his custody till November 1.

NIA told the court that Yousuf was collecting funds from Aijaz Bhat, a Srinagar resident now based in Saudi Arabia and a Hizbul Mujahideen militant, on the direction of his father Salahuddin, a globally-wanted terrorist.

The NIA in its plea seeking custodial interrogation of Yousuf, had said it needed to unravel the entire criminal conspiracy and establish his link with prescribed militant organisation Hizbul Mujahideen.

"Keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the case and submissions made in the application, to enable the NIA to unearth the criminal conspiracy and link of the accused with Hizbul Mujahideen, Syed Shahid Yousuf is remanded to police custody till November 1," the judge said.

"This was done to foment terrorist activities in the valley. He revealed names of his associates abroad associated with the Hizbul and involved in raising, collecting and transferring funds from abroad to India. The same is being further verified & investigated," the official added.