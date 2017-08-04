close
Terror funding: Separatists arrested from Valley to be produced before special NIA court

The Separatist leaders arrested from Jammu and Kashmir for funding terror in the Valley by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will be produced before a special NIA court here today.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 06:54

New Delhi: The Separatist leaders arrested from Jammu and Kashmir for funding terror in the Valley by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will be produced before a special NIA court here today.

On June 24, seven Separatists - Altaf Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Mehraj Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Naeem Khan and Bitta Karate were arrested. A day after their arrest they were later sent to 10-day NIA custody.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.Six of them were arrested from Srinagar, while Bitta Karate was arrested from New Delhi.

The NIA visited Srinagar in May to probe the alleged funding by Pakistan for illegal activities in Kashmir, and questioned several separatist leaders on the issue of raising, collecting and transferring funds via the Hawala route and other channels to fund terror activities in Kashmir.

The NIA sleuths specifically questioned separatist leaders Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate and Gazi Javed Baba at that time. The NIA is said to be probing all aspects of funding to separatist leaders and how they reportedly used these funds to fuel unrest in the Kashmir Valley.

NIAseparatist leadersAltaf ShahAyaz AkbarPeer SaifullahMehraj KalwalShahid-ul-IslamNaeem KhanBitta Karate

