NIA custody of 4 Kashmiri separatists, including son-in-law of Geelani, extended

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday extended the NIA custody of four Kashmiri separatists, including son-in-law of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who were arrested for allegedly funding terror in the Valley

The court extended the custody by 10 more days.

Three other separatist leaders were sent to judicial custody for a month in the case.

The NIA on July 24 had arrested seven Kashmiri separatist leaders, including son-in-law of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, for allegedly funding terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

The seven were arrested for allegedly receiving funds from Pakistan to sponsor terror activities and stone-pelting protests in the Kashmir Valley.

Among those who have been arrested by the central probe agency are, Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Shah, Bitta Karate, suspended Hurriyat leader Nayeem Khan, Hurriyat spokesperson Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifulla, Merazuddin Kalwal and moderate Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's close aide Shahid-ul-Islam.