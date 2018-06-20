हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajnath Singh

Terror groups will be wiped out from J&K completely: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that terrorism will be wiped out completely from J&K.

Terror groups will be wiped out from J&amp;K completely: Rajnath Singh

LUCKNOW: Days after Centre revoked its month-long suspension of anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday assured that several Pakistan-backed terror groups active in the state will be completely wiped out in the days to come.

The Home Minister said that the government will not tolerate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir anymore and full-fledged operations will be launched to flush out terrorists.

Singh stressed that restoration of peace in the terrorism-hit state was the top priority of the Narendra Modi government.

Singh, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, also reiterated the Modi government's resolve to ensure a complete end to terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Speaking on the sidelines of an event at a private hospital here, the senior BJP leader also warned terrorist groups against any misadventure and said that security forces were prepared to foil any such attempt.

The Home Minister's statement came a day after the BJP ended its alliance with Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP and pulled out of the coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir, citing growing incidences of terrorism.

The state last week witnessed the cold-blooded killing of the Rising Kashmir journalist Shujaat Bukhari and the army rifleman Aurangzeb by Pakistan-linked terrorists.

Growing incidents of cross-border terrorism, attack on Army and civilians and infiltration was cited among the factors which led to the BJP severing its ties with the PDP.

PDP was reportedly unhappy with the Centre's decision to revoke the anti-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley and wanted it to be extended for another month, which was rejected by the Modi government.

Within 24 hours of the breakdown of the ruling BJP PDP alliance in J&K, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday approved the imposition of Governor's Rule in the state for six months with immediate effect.  

Commenting on the security situation in J&K, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Singh Rawat said that the imposition of Governor's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir will not affect the ongoing anti-terror operations, adding that there's no political interference.

“We only stopped our operations during Ramzan. But, we saw what happened. The imposing of Governor's rule will not affect our operations. Our operations will go on like they used to. We don't face any political interference,” said Rawat at an event in New Delhi. 

(With Agency inputs)

Tags:
Rajnath SinghTerrorismJammu and KashmirPDP-BJP alianceanti-terror operationsBJP

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close