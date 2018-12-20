Terror infrastructure in PoK remains, separatists fan anti-India sentiments: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday expressed concerns over the continued presence of terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir while targeting separatists for agitating locals against India.

Rajnath took to Twitter and pointed fingers at Pakistan for supporting terror infrastructure designed to target India. "Terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK remains in the form of training camps, launching pads and communication control stations. Financing from across the border for militants and separatists is also a cause of concern," he wrote. "The separatists also exploit every possible situation to agitate the people to fan further anti-India sentiments which lead to law and order situation. However, the stone pelting incidents have declined."

Security scenario in the North-East region has witnessed steady improvement in recent years. The incidents of violence have come down and the situation has further improved in 2018. There is 17% decline in total incidents and 38% reduction in the casualties of civilians. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 20, 2018

Several intelligence reports submitted to the Home Ministry has also pointed to the role that Pakistan Army and the ISI plays in supporting and training terrorists. This is the form of money as well as materials. It is suspected that terrorists from across the LoC are now devising new strategies to target security forces with. This includes using social media platforms in a bid to radicalise Kashmiri youths. They, in turn, indulge in challenging the law through incidents like stone pelting.