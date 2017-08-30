close
Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi on Wednesday gave credit to the people of Kashmir for what he called 'turnaround in security situation' in the valley. 

﻿
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 21:50
Terror is terror, unfair to give religious labels to terrorism: Union Home Secretary

New DelhI: Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi on Wednesday gave credit to the people of Kashmir for what he called 'turnaround in security situation' in the valley. 

At the same time, he also took objection to the term 'Hindu terror' and giving religious labels to terrorism.

Mehrishi told a TV channel that terror was terror and it did not matter as to what religion it belongs to.

He emphasised that it was unfair to call the cases 'Hindu terror, saffron terror or green terror'.

The Home Secretary pointed out that NIA investigations went through a court process and the judiciary does not have to accept everything submitted by the agency.

Moreover, Mehrishi maintained that Centre would not interfere if the National Investigation Agency needed to arrest Hurriyat Conference leaders in Jammu and Kashmir in order to probe terror funding from Pakistan.

Crediting the people of Kashmir for their resilience, he was quoted as saying by News18, "Kashmiri kids are very smart. 17 kids have joined civil services this year, which is proof of their doggedness," said the Home Secretary.

On the issue of cross-border trade, he said that “under and over invoicing of cross-border trade goods" was known to the government and it would be dealt on a case-to-case basis.

However, Mehrishi clarified that there was no proposal to ban cross-border trade between the neighbouring countries.

Talkning about SC order seeking NIA investigation on ‘love jihad’, Mehrishi said that it could not be said as of now whether allurement was being offered for conversion or whether terror was linked to it.

