Terrorism anywhere is a threat everywhere: Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that terrorism and radicalisation are the most immediate and serious security challenges that the world is currently facing. Asserting that 'terrorism anywhere is a threat everywhere', she said that the new developments in social media and cyberspace have expanded the threat.

Speaking at the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting, she said: "Terrorism is now a trans-national phenomena which requires strong collective action by all members of the global community. New developments in Social Media and Cyberspace have expanded the threat, as these are exploited by terrorists to develop less visible but lethal ways and means of manipulating minds of the people."

The Defence Minister added that the conduct of irresponsible states which provide safe havens, funding and even encouragement to terrorist groups needs to be addressed comprehensively. "We should be clear and unequivocal in our condemnation of terrorism," she said.

Addressing the member nations, she said that India has taken resolute measures to fight the scourge of terrorism from across its borders. "We fully recognise the role ofjoint mechanisms with our partners and the role of international and regional forums in fighting this menace.

She also said that maritime security has been a key concern and countries should resolve maritime disputes peacefully, in accordance with international law.

Her visit to Manila for the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting is her first foreign as the Defence Minister.