close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Terrorism 'gravest' challenge facing humanity, Europe must play lead role in combating menace, says PM Modi in Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here on Monday on the first leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Germany, Spain, Russia and France, described terrorism as the "gravest challenge" facing humanity.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 - 23:31
Terrorism &#039;gravest&#039; challenge facing humanity, Europe must play lead role in combating menace, says PM Modi in Germany
Pic courtesy: @MEAIndia

Berlin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here on Monday on the first leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Germany, Spain, Russia and France, described terrorism as the "gravest challenge" facing humanity.

At the same time, he urged Europe to play a lead role in developing an effective global response under the aegis of the United Nations to deal with this menace.

In an interview to German newspaper 'Handelsblatt', he pointed out, "Europe has been hit hard by terrorism".

"To our mind, terrorism is the gravest challenge facing humanity. Europe must play a lead role in developing an effective global response under the aegis of the United Nations to deal with this menace," PM Modi said, as per PTI.

His remarks assume significance as they come in the wake of a spate of terror attacks that have struck European countries like Germany, France, the UK and Sweden recently.

The latest terror attack to have rocked Europe was at a concert in Manchester where a suicide bomber blew himself up, killing 22 people.

Meanwhile, on reaching Berlin PM Modi tweeted, "Reached Germany. I am sure this visit will lead to beneficial outcomes and deepen India-Germany friendship."

He attended a private dinner hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Schloss Meseberg, some 65 km from Berlin, which is the country retreat of the German Chancellor and the official state guest house of the government.

Earlier, ahead of his visit, he had said in a Facebook post, "I am confident that this visit will open a new chapter in our bilateral cooperation with Germany and further deepen our strategic partnership."

PM Modi is accompanied by Minister for Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Piyush Goyal, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Seetharaman and Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar.

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

TerrorismEuropeModi in GermanyNarendra ModiAngela MerkelHandelsblatt

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Panasonic aims to double TV sales, launches EX750, EX600 se...
Gadgets

Panasonic aims to double TV sales, launches EX750, EX600 se...

Row over new cattle slaughter rules, government indicates rethink
India

Row over new cattle slaughter rules, government indicates r...

Now 'Judy' malware infects 36.5 mn Android phones...
Technology

Now 'Judy' malware infects 36.5 mn Android phones...

PM Modi directs authorities to punish those who killed E-ri...
DelhiDelhi

PM Modi directs authorities to punish those who killed E-ri...

GSEB.org HSC Result 2017: Gujarat Board HSC Class 12th (XII) Results 2017 to be declared tomorrow on May 30
Education

GSEB.org HSC Result 2017: Gujarat Board HSC Class 12th (XII...

Buffaloes likely to be removed from 'no slaughter...
India

Buffaloes likely to be removed from 'no slaughter...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video