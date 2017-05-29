Terrorism 'gravest' challenge facing humanity, Europe must play lead role in combating menace, says PM Modi in Germany

Berlin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here on Monday on the first leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Germany, Spain, Russia and France, described terrorism as the "gravest challenge" facing humanity.

At the same time, he urged Europe to play a lead role in developing an effective global response under the aegis of the United Nations to deal with this menace.

In an interview to German newspaper 'Handelsblatt', he pointed out, "Europe has been hit hard by terrorism".

"To our mind, terrorism is the gravest challenge facing humanity. Europe must play a lead role in developing an effective global response under the aegis of the United Nations to deal with this menace," PM Modi said, as per PTI.

His remarks assume significance as they come in the wake of a spate of terror attacks that have struck European countries like Germany, France, the UK and Sweden recently.

The latest terror attack to have rocked Europe was at a concert in Manchester where a suicide bomber blew himself up, killing 22 people.

Meanwhile, on reaching Berlin PM Modi tweeted, "Reached Germany. I am sure this visit will lead to beneficial outcomes and deepen India-Germany friendship."

Reached Germany. I am sure this visit will lead to beneficial outcomes & deepen India-Germany friendship. pic.twitter.com/RdYLWUYeMn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 29, 2017

He attended a private dinner hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Schloss Meseberg, some 65 km from Berlin, which is the country retreat of the German Chancellor and the official state guest house of the government.

The bonds of a fruitful partnership. Chancellor Merkel receives PM @narendramodi at Schloss Messeberg before a private dinner pic.twitter.com/s8xyjszEE2 — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) May 29, 2017

Earlier, ahead of his visit, he had said in a Facebook post, "I am confident that this visit will open a new chapter in our bilateral cooperation with Germany and further deepen our strategic partnership."

PM Modi is accompanied by Minister for Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Piyush Goyal, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Seetharaman and Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar.

(With Agency inputs)