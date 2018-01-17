Terrorism, the mother of all disruptions: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: Taking a tough stance on terror-related activities, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday claimed that it is the biggest threat to society.

“Terrorism is undeniably the mother of all disruptions today. Our attitude towards terrorism has evolved in the last few decades,” said Swaraj at Raisina Dialogue 2018 event in New Delhi.

“The challenge of terrorism is even more serious in the digital age with greater propensity to radicalisation,” further added the minister.

Referring to 9/11 Twin Tower attack in the United States, she added, "We are all now clear that terrorism anywhere can threaten societies anywhere. After 9/11 attack, we associate terrorism with ungoverned spaces."

Earlier today, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat warned that militants' getting access to nuclear warfare could mean doom for mankind.

Speaking at the same event, General Rawat said, “The threat of nuclear and chemical weapons falling in the hands of terrorists can be a disaster for humanity.”

He further stressed that countries sponsoring terrorist organisations need to be singled out.

“The terrorists are using systems which are highly technology enabled and transcending international borders. We need to disrupt terrorists and their sponsors. Need to identify nations who are sponsors,” he said.