Terrorism tops PM Modi, US Defence Secretary Mattis meet

James Mattis and PM Modi on Tuesday discussed cooperation between India and US.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 23:35
Terrorism tops PM Modi, US Defence Secretary Mattis meet
Pic Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: United States Defence Secretary Jim Mattis called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and discussed ways to combat terrorism.

They also discussed the cooperation between India and US, regionally and globally, in pursuing shared priorities for peace.

While PM Modi recalled his wide-ranging, candid, and fruitful discussions with President Trump during his visit to the US in June this year, Mattis briefed the Prime Minister on the progress in advancing the bilateral agenda and implementing the decisions taken during that visit.

Both sides have reaffirmed their resolve to further develop their strong strategic partnership.

PM Modi appreciated the close engagement between the two countries on regional and global issues of mutual concern.

Mattis is the first high-ranking official of the Trump administration to visit India.

India, US hit out at 'terror safe haven' Pakistan in joint statement
India, US hit out at 'terror safe haven' Pakistan in joint statement

Earlier, Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a joint press statement with Mattis said, "We both recognize the importance of holding those who use terrorism as an instrument of state policy to account and to dismantle the infrastructure that supports terrorism."

TAGS

Narendra ModiUS Defence SecretaryJames MattisTerrorismIndo-US ties

