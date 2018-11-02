हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorist from Al-Badr outfit held in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

The police on Friday arrested one terrorist of Al-Badr outfit Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered ammunition from him.

Representational Image

The police on Friday arrested one terrorist of Al-Badr outfit Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered ammunition from him.

Among the ammunition recovered from him were a pistol and two grenades, news agency ANI reported.

The terrorist has been identified as Sajad Ahmad Dar, who was missing from his house since October 3, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) North Kashmir Atul Kumar Goel said.

Dar had later joined Al-Badr outfit, ANI reported.  

Acting on an intelligence input, police set up a checkpoint at Chutipora crossing in the Handwara area of Kupwara in the afternoon, a police spokesman said.

He said during checking, the police apprehended one suspect and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

