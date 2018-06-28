हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manipur

Terrorist gun down man suspecting him to be police informer

Militants belonging to the Zeliangrong United Front 

Imphal:  Militants shot dead a man in Manipur's Noney district suspecting him to be a police informer, a senior police officer said .

Militants belonging to the Zeliangrong United Front shot dead Lanshinthui Kamei at Gairilong Luangrang village in Noney district, the officer said.

Family members of Kamei, however, said he was a farmer. 

