Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorist hurl grenade at security forces' vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir Pulwama

Several people were injured in the grenade blast, he said, adding that further details were awaited. 

Representational image

SRINAGAR: Terrorist hurled a grenade at a security forces' vehicle in Trail area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district today, injuring several people, police said.

The ultras hurled the grenade in the main Trail chowk this afternoon, a police official said.

