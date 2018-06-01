हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gujarat

Terrorist involved in 1993 Mumbai blast arrested from Gujarat

(ANI): The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested a terrorist identified as Ahmed Lambu from Gujarat`s Navsari-Valsad coastal area, who was allegedly involved on 1993 Mumbai bomb blast case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Interpol had earlier circulated a lookout notice against Ahmed.

The arrested terrorist also carried a bounty of Rs. five lakh on his head.Ahmed was also involved in the illegal supply of weapons. 

GujaratAnti-Terrorism SquadCoastal areaCentral Bureau of Investigation

