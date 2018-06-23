हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amarnath Yatra

Terrorist killed in Anantnag may have been targeting Amarnath Yatra: Report

Security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra - which commences from June 28 - have been tightened following rise in terror-related acitivites.

Security personnel killed four ISJK terrorirts - including chief Dawood Salafi - in an encounter in Anantnag's Srigafwara on Friday, June 22. (PTI)

New Delhi: Four terrorists were shot dead by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag after an intense gunbattle on Friday morning. While it has been confirmed that they belonged to the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK), it is now being suspected that they may have been hatching a plot to attack pilgrims on the Amarnath Yatra route.

A Times of India report - quoting highly-placed sources in the security establishment  - outlined that the slain terrorists may have had plans of targeting the Amarnath Yatra. Shooting them dead may have dealt a strong blow to ISJK - a group which may only have two to four members left now.

Security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra have been tightened in the last week following a rise in terrorist activities. Centre recently also rushed a team of highly trained NSG commandos to deal with any possible terror threats. While two dozen NSG snipers are based at BSF headquarters in Humhama Srinagar, the other commandos have been equipped with the latest range of weapons. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs has not revealed details about the weapons.

The two-month-long pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine of Amarnath will commence on June 28. J&K governor NN Vohra on Friday reviewed the security arrangements made while top Army commanders too took stock of the situation.

