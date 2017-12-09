Terrorist​ sympathiser held in J&K, grenades found in possession

Srinagar: A terrorist sympathiser has been arrested and some grenades have been recovered from his possession in central Kashmir's Budgam district, police said on Saturday.

The 24-year-old over-ground worker, Mohammad Younis Sheikh, a resident of Chill Brass village of Khansahib area of the district, was apprehended near Keli Kadal area of Chadoora on Friday, a police official said.

He said four UBGL grenades were recovered from Sheikh's possession.

A case has been registered in the matter, the official said.