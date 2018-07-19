हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Terror attack

Terrorist Zakir Musa planning fidayeen attack on police personnel in Punjab and J&K, warns intelligence agencies

Zakir Musa has been sending recruits to Punjab, J&K areas to plan the attack.

Terrorist Zakir Musa planning fidayeen attack on police personnel in Punjab and J&amp;K, warns intelligence agencies
Representational image

JAMMU: Intelligence agencies have warned that terrorist Zakir Musa aka Zakir Rashid Bhatt is said to be planning a fidayeen attack on police personnel deployed in the state of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Zakir Musa, who heads terrorist outfit Ansar Gazwat ul Hind, is sending recruits to Jammu and Kashmir region to prepare for the attack, sources told Zee Media.

Aided by his deputy Rehan, Musa is preparing to launch fidayeen attacks targeting the police personnel using fresh recruits.

It is believed that Rehan has reportedly conducted a recce of the targeted locations, primarily police offices, vital installations belonging to the security forces and other important government buildings ahead of the attack.

The report about Zakir Musa comes at a time when the intelligence agencies have already warned of a possible terror attack led by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

During interrogation, the counter-terror probe agency found out that the JeM has been sending its trained agents, which mostly includes misguided Kashmiri youth, under various garbs such as plumber etc, the sources said.

Like JeM, Musa has also been sending fresh recruits to the Jammu and Kashmir region.

Delhi Police are on a high alert and keeping an eye on all movements in and out of the national capital.

Police personnel in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir areas have also been alerted.

Tags:
Terror attackTerror alertZakir MusaRehanJammu and KashmirPunjabAttack on J&K

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close