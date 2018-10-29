Terrorists attack BSF vehicle near Srinagar, 5 jawans injured

At least five jawans got injured as terrorists attacked a Border Security Force (BSF) vehicle on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. According to news agency ANI, the incident occurred at Pantha Chowk area.

The attack was carried out by terrorists at around 6 pm near the BSF headquarters in the area.

Things under control. Today around 6 pm near BSF HQ, 2 cars which were returning from duty when terrorists fired. 4-5 ppl injured with bullet shots. Search operation on: Ravi Deep Singh Sahi, IG CRPF, on terrorists' attack on BSF vehicle at Pantha Chowk,Srinagar. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/oTjRRcCVoe — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2018

CRPF IG Ravi Deep Singh Sahi told ANI, “Things under control. Today around 6 pm near BSF HQ, two cars which were returning from duty were attacked by the terrorists. Four to five people got injured with bullet shots. Search operation is on.”

An official of the BSF told news agency PTI that the injured personnel, belonging to the 163rd battalion, were rushed to hospital. One of the jawans is stated to be in serious condition.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to track down the attackers.