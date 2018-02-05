Terrorists attack Indian Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

NEW DELHI: An Army camp in the Kakpora area of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir has been attacked by terrorists.

Terrorists threw a grenade at the army camp, news agency ANI reported. Other reports said the camp houses a unit of the Rashtriya Rifles.

The Indian soldiers have retaliated to the attack.

No loss of life or injuries have been reported so far.

More details are awaited on the attack.

The attack comes just a day after four Indian soldiers - three jawans and an officer - were killed in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Bhimber Gali sector of Rajouri district. One jawan and a BSF soldier too had been injured in the shelling by Pakistani forces.

General Bipin Rawat #COAS and All Ranks #IndianArmy salute supreme sacrifice of Capt Kapil Kundu,Hav Roshan Lal, Rfn Subham Singh and Rfn RamAvtar and offer condolences to the family members of the Bravehearts. pic.twitter.com/BbrfSxPevV — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) February 5, 2018

The ceasefire violations are part of a recent spike in unprovoked activity by Pakistani forces. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Vice Chief Lt Gen Sarath Chand had said on Monday that Indian forces would give a fitting reply to the Pakistani attacks.

India maintains a policy of not violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control. However, it holds a position that it will 'respond disproportionately' to any unprovoked violations by the Pakistani side. That means Indian forces would respond with greater force than that used by Pakistan during ceasefire violations.