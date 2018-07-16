हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorists attack National Conference leader’s home, 1 policeman killed

Terrorists on Monday evening carried out an attack on a police post outside the residence of National Conference leader Gh Muhadin in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Two policemen got injured in the attack, of which one later succumbed to his injuries.

Terrorists attack National Conference leader’s home, 1 policeman killed

Terrorists on Monday evening carried out an attack on a police post outside the residence of National Conference leader Gh Muhadin in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Two policemen got injured in the attack, of which one later succumbed to his injuries.

More details are awaited.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir terror attackPulwam terror attackPulwama

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close