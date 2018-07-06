हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Javid Ahmad Dar

Terrorists continue to target Kashmiris in security forces

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday recovered the body of policeman constable Javid Ahmad Dar, who was kidnapped by militants from his home in Shopian on Thursday evening.

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday recovered the body of policeman constable Javid Ahmad Dar, who was kidnapped by militants from his home in Shopian on Thursday evening.

Javid was posted as the personal security officer to Senior Superintendent of Police Shailendra Mishra and was abducted by unidentified gunmen from his home at Vehil last night. His dead body was found by the locals at the roadside at Sephora in the neighbouring Kulgam district in the wee hours today. He was shot in the head, the official said.

Kashmir Valley has seen a spurt in terror attacks in past few months. Due to continuing pressure of security forces and police, militants are now indulging in attacks on Jammu and Kashmir security personnel and at crowded places for the revival of the waning militancy in the state.

Here's a list of recent attacks on Jammu and Kashmir security personnel by terrorists: 

Umer Fayaz: In May 2017, a bullet-riddled body of Lieutenant Fayaz was found in Shopian district of south Kashmir hours after he was abducted by militants from a wedding procession. Umer hailed from the troubled region of Kulgam district and was posted with 2 Rajputana Rifles. He had applied for leave to attend a cousin's wedding in Shopian.

The autopsy report showed marks on his body, indicating that the officer had resisted the suspected militants who had abducted him. He was fired at from a close range, and the bullets had hit his head and stomach or chest region.

Locals said two masked men entered the house at 8 last night. The men asked Lt Fayaz, who was unarmed, to accompany them, and warned the family not to inform the police.

Feroz Ahmed Dar: In June 2017, 32-year-old Jammu and Kashmir police officer Feroz Ahmed Dar along with five other policemen were killed in a gruesome ambush in Achabal in Anantnag district by terrorists who tried to disfigure their faces before walking away with their weapons. Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed responsibility for the attack.

DSP Ayub Pandit: Senior police officer Ayub Pandit was stripped and stoned to death by a mob outside the historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of downtown Srinagar on June 22 in 2017. His battered body was recovered outside the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of the Old City a day later. 

The horrific incident took place when the crowd was coming out of the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area, many were raising slogans in favour of former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Zakir Musa, and some were preparing to welcome separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

This is when Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Sajid Ahmad Gilkar instigated the mob to attack Pandith, who was at the duty outside the mosque. As per Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muneer Khan, DSP had fought in self-defence and had also fired three bullets to miscreants below the waistline.    

Aurangzeb: Army rifleman, Aurangzeb, was first abducted and then brutally killed by a group of terrorists to avenge the killing of a local terrorist by the security forces in May. Aurangzeb was on his way home in Rajouri to celebrate Eid. As soon as his vehicle approached Kalampora, it was intercepted by the terrorists who abducted the jawan.

Aurangzeb belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted at the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian. He was a part of Major Rohit Shukla's team that eliminated top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Sameer Tiger.

Aurangzeb's bullet-ridden body was found by a team of police and Army at Gussu village, about 10 km away from Kalampora, in Pulwama district. He was shot in his head and neck, police said.

Coinciding his murder, the state of J&K witnessed another sensational killing of 'The Rising Kashmir' editor-in-chief Shujaat Bukhari by some bike-borne terrorists. 

