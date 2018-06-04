हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Terrorists hurl grenade at police party in Shopian district, eight injured

Scenes of chaos erupted immediately after and security personnel cordoned off the area.

New Delhi: Terrorists hurled a live grenade on a police party at Batapora Chowk in Shopian district, injuring eight people including a constable.

News agency ANI reports that the grenade was hurled just as the police party was passing the area and it resulted in a loud explosion. Scenes of chaos erupted immediately after and security personnel cordoned off the area.

The incident comes just days after terrorists had hurled a grenade at a CRPF patrol vehicle in Srinagar's Badshah Bridge.

