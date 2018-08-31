हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorists kidnap kin of five policemen in south Kashmir

Among those abducted, the brother of a deputy superintendent of police is included. 

Terrorists kidnap kin of five policemen in south Kashmir

In another attack on police, at least five people, whose family members are working in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, have been kidnapped by terrorists from Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Awantipora in the state on Thursday night. The incident came on a day when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested the second son of the wanted terrorist chief of Hizbul Mujahideen, Syed Salahuddin. 

Among those abducted, the brother of a deputy superintendent of police is included. Police did not immediately gave an official statement and said they were trying to ascertain reports of abductions. The information of the abduction was given by officials privy to the development.

Security forces had gone on a rampage on Wednesday after killing four policemen in Shopian in south Kashmir and damaged some houses belonging to terrorists.

In a related development, kin of a policeman, who was abducted from Ganderbal district in central Kashmir, was released after being mercilessly beaten up by militants. 

Earlier on Thursday, Salahuddin's son Shakeel was arrested by the NIA officials from his Rambagh residence in Srinagar. Shakeel has been working as a senior lab technician in SKIMS Soura. Restrictions had also been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar to prevent protests called by separatists in support of Article 35A.

"Restrictions have been imposed in areas under the jurisdiction of Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, MR Gunj and Safa Kadal police stations while partial restrictions will remain in force in areas under Kralkhud and Maisuma police stations on Thursday and Friday.

"The restrictions are purely preventive in nature and have been imposed to maintain law and order," the J&K Police said in a statement.

