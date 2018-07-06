हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorists kill abducted Jammu and Kashmir Police constable Javid Ahmad Dar; body found in Kulgam

Dar was off duty when terrorists kidnapped him from a local medical shop. The terrorists had come in a hatchback car.

Srinagar: The body of the Jammu and Kashmir constable, who was abducted by terrorists from Shopian on Thursday evening, has been recovered. A resident of Vehil village in Shopian, Javid Ahmad Dar was kidnapped from a local medical shop on Thursday.

Dar was off duty when the terrorists came in a central car to kidnap him. He was kidnapped on gunpoint.

A manhunt was launched soon after Dar went missing. The family of the police constable has been informed.

This comes less than a month after an Indian Army soldier, Aurangzeb, was kidnapped and later killed by terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. On June 14, when Aurangzeb was travelling in a private vehicle to Shopian, his vehicle was intercepted by armed terrorists who abducted him.

Following this, the security forces launched a massive manhunt. After hours of search, bullet-ridden body of Aurangzeb was found by a team of Jammu and Police and Indian Army at Gussu village, about 10 km away from Kalampora in Pulwama district.

Sources in intelligence bureau had told Zee Media that four terrorists – two from Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and two Hizbul Mujahideen – were behind the abduction and cold-blooded murder of Aurangzeb.

The terrorists used an Alto car to abduct the jawan. One of the terrorists - Jahoor Ahmed Tokar - was in the Territorial Army before he had joined the militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in 2017.

Intelligence agencies suggested that Pakistan’s ISI might be involved in the killing of the Army jawan. Aurangzeb was laid to rest in Poonch with full state honours and hundreds of people had attended his last rites.

