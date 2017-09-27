close
Terrorists murder BSF soldier at his home near Srinagar

Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir have killed another local, purportedly for his links to security forces. This time, they shot dead a Kashmiri who was a soldier in the Border Security Force (BSF).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 23:40
Terrorists murder BSF soldier at his home near Srinagar
Constable Md Ramzan

NEW DELHI: Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir have killed another local, purportedly for his links to security forces. This time, they shot dead a Kashmiri who was a soldier in the Border Security Force (BSF).

The soldier, Constable Md Ramzan, was shot dead at his home in Hajin, just north of Srinagar. He was home on leave from duty.

The BSF tweeted its support to the family of its fallen soldier.

The murder calls to mind the killing by terrorists of 22-year-old Lt Ummer Fayaz in May, just because he was an officer in the Indian Army.

In that case, the terrorists had dragged Lt Fayaz away from a wedding he had gone on leave to attend.

Jammu and KashmirKashmir insurgencyKashmir terroristBSF

