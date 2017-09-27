Terrorists murder BSF soldier at his home near Srinagar

NEW DELHI: Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir have killed another local, purportedly for his links to security forces. This time, they shot dead a Kashmiri who was a soldier in the Border Security Force (BSF).

The soldier, Constable Md Ramzan, was shot dead at his home in Hajin, just north of Srinagar. He was home on leave from duty.

The BSF tweeted its support to the family of its fallen soldier.

Prahari Pariwar stands by the family of one of our member Constable Md Ramzan who was cowardly killed by terrorists today.He was on leave pic.twitter.com/Rfu2pObQX7 — BSF (@BSF_India) September 27, 2017

The murder calls to mind the killing by terrorists of 22-year-old Lt Ummer Fayaz in May, just because he was an officer in the Indian Army.

In that case, the terrorists had dragged Lt Fayaz away from a wedding he had gone on leave to attend.