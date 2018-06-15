हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Subramanian Swamy

Terrorists only understand language of bullets: Subramanian Swamy on terrorism in J&K

His statement comes in the wake of two sensational killings of rifleman Aurangzeb and journalist Shujaat Bukhari in Jammu and Kashmir. 

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Friday said that the decision to ceasefire during the holy month of Ramzam was wrong because the terrorists only understand the language of bullets.

"The security forces should be ordered to shoot the terrorists on spot," Swamy said.

According to the BJP leader, the present state government should be dismissed immediately and a new governor must be appointed.

"The Army should not be given orders from the Centre. They should only be directed by the Governor of the state," Swamy said.

He further added that the Arms Forces (Special Powers) Act should be implemented across the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

June 14 turned out to be a Black Day for Jammu and Kashmir following the deaths of the Army jawan and the journalist. They were killed a day ahead of Eid.

The body of Army jawan Aurangzeb was found hours after his abduction on Thursday. His bullet-ridden body was found by a team of police and Army at Gussu village, about 10-km away from Kalampora, in Pulwama district. He was shot in his head and neck.

Shujaat Bukhari, one of the leading journalists from J&K and editor-in-chief of the prestigious daily 'The Rising Kashmir', was assassinated by some unidentified miscreants outside his office at the Press Colony on Thursday evening.

