Terrorists, security forces victimising each other’s families: Mehbooba Mufti on abduction of Jammu and Kashmir cops' kin

In a remark that could stoke controversy, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that both the terrorists and security forces are victimising each other’s families which is highly condemnable and marks a new low in the situation of the state. She further added that the families shouldn’t become the target of casualties and made to suffer for something they have little control over.

The statement by the former chief minister of the state comes at the backdrop of reports that at least nine people, whose family members are working in the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army, have been kidnapped by terrorists from Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Awantipora in the state on Thursday night.

Mufti said, "Militants and forces victimising each other’s families is highly condemnable and marks a new low in our situation. Families shouldn’t become casualties and made to suffer for something they have little control over."

The kidnapped people have been identified as -- Zubair Ahmad Bhat (son of policeman Mohd Maqbool Bhat a resident of Arawani), Arif Ahmad Sankar (brother of station house officer Nazir Ahmad Sankar a resident of Arwani Bijbehara), Faizan Ahmad Makro (son of policeman Bashir Ahmad Makro a resident of Kharpora Kulgam), Sumar Ahmad Rather (son of policeman Ab.Salam Rather a resident of Yamrach Yaripora Kulgam), Gowher Ahmad Malik (brother of top police officer DSP Aijaz a resident of Katapora Kulgam), Yasir Ahmad Bhat (son of police officer ASI Bashir Ahmad Bhat abducted from Watho Shopian presently posted at CID Office Humhama Badgam.

Two other kin of policemen identified as Nasir Ahmed from Mindora, Shabir Ahmad Zargar of Kangan Tral were kidnapped early in the evening. Terrorists also kidnapped Asif Ahmed Rather from Pinglish Tral. He is a son of a policeman Rafiq Ahmad Rather.

Security forces had gone on a rampage on Wednesday after killing four policemen in Shopian in south Kashmir and damaged some houses belonging to terrorists.

In a related development, kin of a policeman, who was abducted from Ganderbal district in central Kashmir, was released after being mercilessly beaten up by militants.