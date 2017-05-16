Textiles Minister Smriti Irani's campaign #CottonIsCool creates waves - Check out the cotton look of some politicians

close
Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani kicked off the #CottonIsCool campaign, in support of the producers and the industry, by sharing her own picture in a cotton sari and asked others to do so

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 - 23:55
Delhi: Thanks to Minister of Textiles, Smriti Irani, #CottonIsCool became one of the top trends on Twitter with a host of people, including politicians, sportspersons, writers and others sharing their summer look. 

Irani kicked of the #CottonIsCool campaign, in support of cotton producers and the industry, by sharing her own picture in a cotton sari and asked others to do so

"I celebrate Indian summers and cotton industry with my #CottonIsCool look. What is your #CottonIsCool look?" the Minister tweeted.

Irani also asked her friends and colleagues to further tag five more friends to not break the chain.

Following are some of the look that certain politicians shared:

