Textiles Minister Smriti Irani's campaign #CottonIsCool creates waves - Check out the cotton look of some politicians

Delhi: Thanks to Minister of Textiles, Smriti Irani, #CottonIsCool became one of the top trends on Twitter with a host of people, including politicians, sportspersons, writers and others sharing their summer look.

Irani kicked of the #CottonIsCool campaign, in support of cotton producers and the industry, by sharing her own picture in a cotton sari and asked others to do so

"I celebrate Indian summers and cotton industry with my #CottonIsCool look. What is your #CottonIsCool look?" the Minister tweeted.

Irani also asked her friends and colleagues to further tag five more friends to not break the chain.

Following are some of the look that certain politicians shared:

@smritiirani Tag your friends who rock the cotton look and show us your #CottonIsCool summer look. pic.twitter.com/uw9WS9Kpad — Ministry of Textiles (@TexMinIndia) May 16, 2017

Today, India is one of the largest cotton producing nations & cotton has become the ultimate summer fabric. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 16, 2017

Cotton provides comfort in the scorching heat.Wear cotton to stay cool & celebrate cotton industry that employs millions across the country. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 16, 2017

I celebrate Indian summers and cotton industry with my #CottonIsCool look. What is your #CottonIsCool look?! pic.twitter.com/wnLcE8jQrx — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 16, 2017

.#CottonIsCool @smritiirani .

Cotton is cooool..

Good u r promoting it.

Good for Indian summer or humidity.. pic.twitter.com/zlXO9PfjQt — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) May 16, 2017

Cotton makes you look elegant and it keeps you cool in summers. #CottonIsCool pic.twitter.com/Lc5BvAzM8T — Rajiv Pratap Rudy (@RajivPratapRudy) May 16, 2017

Favourite summer attire: Comfortable, Stylish and Modern. Cotton is the perfect Indian summer fabric because #CottonIsCool pic.twitter.com/WvlIzg8HVt — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 16, 2017

Switch to cotton this summer because #CottonIsCool.

Haryana produces a significant amount of cotton in India & has 33 cotton markets. pic.twitter.com/y9hKjJs2GY — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) May 16, 2017

Cotton helps you stay cool in the scorching heat as #CottonIsCool! Share your cotton look & help in promoting Cotton Industry of India. pic.twitter.com/mKYavAQmTG — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) May 16, 2017

This summer beat the heat with Cotton. Buy Cotton & Wear Cotton to support millions of cotton farmers #CottonIsCool pic.twitter.com/yOZOTNuFdn — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 16, 2017

Cotton makes u feel lighter and cooler, even in scorching heat! #CottonIsCool @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/jGHfqunqk7 — Maheish Girri (@MaheishGirri) May 16, 2017

Cotton Is Cool , stylish and refined too. Here is my #CottonIsCool look. I always prefer cotton for comfort. @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/feLUjCaEwI — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) May 16, 2017

Cotton is not only comfortable but plays vital role for the survival of millions working in the Cotton Industry.Opt for cotton #CottonIsCool pic.twitter.com/KYSmAiZitc — Bandaru Dattatreya (@Dattatreya) May 16, 2017

Cotton is the best fabric to celebrate heat of Summer & versatility of our textile culture. #CottonIsCool Great initiative by @smritiirani G pic.twitter.com/fKHom2i15r — Dr. Mahesh Sharma (@dr_maheshsharma) May 16, 2017

For me, #CottonIsCool. Neither clingy nor sticky, the breathing #Fabric is my all time favourite. Endorse cotton, endorse comfort. pic.twitter.com/vyU1ckA7kW — Radha Mohan Singh (@RadhamohanBJP) May 16, 2017

Cotton,most comfortable fabric to wear in summers.It's my personal choice too.Lets wear cotton,support Indian Cotton Industry #CottonIsCool pic.twitter.com/3c7n8C0TWK — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) May 16, 2017

The #CottonIsCool look is perfect to beat the sultry summer heat in style. pic.twitter.com/u8bMOLsHMI — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) May 16, 2017

As a former Member of Khadi Commission I value cotton.

I join to celebrate Indian summers & cotton industry with my #CottonIsCool look. pic.twitter.com/Yo9cmNpZYH — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 16, 2017