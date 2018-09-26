हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AADHAAR

Thank you Supreme Court for supporting the Congress vision: Rahul Gandhi on Aadhaar verdict

Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and posted that Aadhaar was used by Congress as an instrument of empowerment.

Thank you Supreme Court for supporting the Congress vision: Rahul Gandhi on Aadhaar verdict

Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and posted that Aadhaar was used by Congress as an instrument of empowerment.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday responded to Supreme Court's verdict on Aadhaar act. Rahul Gandhi thanked the apex court for standing by Congress and supporting the party's vision on Aadhaar. 

The Congress chief took to Twitter and said that Adhaar was used as an instrument of empowerment by Congress. He went on to say that the ruling party used Adhaar as a tool of oppression and surveillance. 

Gandhi expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court for protecting India. 

"For Congress, Aadhaar was an instrument of empowerment. For the BJP, Aadhaar is a tool of oppression and surveillance. Thank you Supreme Court for supporting the Congress vision and protecting India," he said on Twitter.

 

 

The apex court in its verdict declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid, but struck down some of its provisions, including its linking with bank accounts, mobile phones and school admissions.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra held that while Aadhaar would remain mandatory for filing of IT returns and allotment of Permanent Account Number (PAN), it would not be mandatory to link Aadhaar to bank accounts and the telecom service providers cannot seek its linking for mobile connections.

It would not be mandatory for school admissions, as also for the examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical entrance and the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags:
AADHAARCongressRahul GandhiBJPSupreme CourtSupreme Court verdict

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close