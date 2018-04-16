Thanks to social media, missing Manipur man reunites with family after 40 years

In 1978, Manipur-based Khomdram Gambhir disappeared from home. A newly-married man at the time, Gambhir's disappearance without any reason or explanation shook his family.

Forty years since the incident, Gambhir's family was able to trace him in Mumbai, thanks to social media.

A chain of events unfolded after a street photographer uploaded a video containing a shot of Gambhir on YouTube in October last year.

On Saturday, Gambhir's nephew spotted the video and immediately informed the family. However, the family was not able to bring him back due to financial difficulties.

This is when, the video caught the attention of Aheibam Dinamani, an assistant professor at NERIST university of Arunachal Pradesh, who contacted the family to inform them about the man from Manipur living in the streets of Mumbai, reported the Indian Express.

At the same time, activist Angellica Aribam tweeted about it, requesting the help of Mumbai Police in tracing Gambhir and bring him back.

“Hi @MumbaiPolice, This man was untraceable for around 40 years and his family has been looking for him. This video taken by a photographer at Bandra has surfaced. Please help in finding him. Family can be contacted at **********,” she tweeted.

Mumbai Police successfully traced him and further helped the family in getting in touch.

“Thanks @MumbaiPolice for locating the man and safeguarding him in your custody. His family will bring him back to Imphal after 40 years. Thanks everyone for your help,” Aribam later wrote on Twitter.

Gambhir, who served the Manipur rifles for seven years, had left home after he separated from his wife within two months of marriage.