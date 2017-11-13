'Thanks to Sushma Swaraj', Hyderabad girl missing from Oman returns home

HYDERABAD: A girl hailing from Hyderabad, who was allegedly trafficked to Dubai and later to Oman on the pretext of a job, has returned to India, all thanks to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

On November 10, the family had appealed to Swaraj to trace the girl and. The girl's family thanked the Union Minister for all support and quick action.

Earlier, while speaking to the media, the girl's sister had accused the state police of not cooperating and urged the Union Minister to help her return to India.

For decades, hundreds of Indian families, whose kin are lured by agents on false job promises in Gulf countries have been encountering such problems.

Several employees in Gulf countries are not provided with basic amenities, salaries and on many occasions, workers are given sudden dismissal notices, without any prior information.

In August this year, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Jaihind had urged Sushma Swaraj to help bring back 45 Indian women trapped in Oman as domestic helps.

The move came after the women sent a complaint to Navshristi, an NGO, which then forwarded the complaint to the Commission.

According to a DCW official, the commission had been informed that many of these women were beaten and kept hungry too.

“These women were promised nursing jobs in Dubai by an agent who took them to Oman instead and recruited them as house maids,” an official statement had said.

The women also claimed that their passports have been confiscated and “they had approached the India Embassy in Oman for help several times but failed to receive any support,” a DCW statement had said.