The drive to transform India

M Venkaiah Naidu

As a massive, fortnight-long ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign kick-starts all over the country today, every Indian should become part of this ‘Jan Andolan’ with a missionary zeal so that the goal of a ‘Clean India’ is achieved by October 2, 2019 — the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The President, Ram Nath Kovind, will participate in the national launch of the campaign at Kanpur Dehat.

Gandhiji accorded highest priority to sanitation and cleanliness and had famously said, “Sanitation is more important than political freedom”. He was also dismayed at the ‘defilement’ of the holy Ganges in the name of religion during Kumbh Mela. Observing that a lavatory must be as clean as a drawing-room, the Father of the Nation had also pointed out that “the cause of many of our diseases is the condition of our lavatories and our bad habit of disposing of excreta anywhere and everywhere”.

I have recalled these telling statements made by Gandhiji to drive home the point that the dream of the Father of the Nation could be realised through ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ if everybody, from celebrities to the common man, selflessly participate and take ownership of the programme, rather than treating it as a government-driven campaign.

According to UNICEF, good sanitation can save Rs 50,000 per year per family. Over 1,00,000 children die every year in India due to diarrhoea. Lack of sanitation also leads to physical and cognitive stunting in children. Besides, women and girls face a serious threat to their safety when they resort to open defecation. These are all serious issues and can no longer be ignored by adopting a status quoist mindset.

A World Bank report had said that lack of sanitation costs over six per cent of our GDP.

I am again reminded of what Gandhiji said, “So long as you do not take the broom and the bucket in your hands, you cannot make towns and cities clean.”

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ with a call to achieve ‘Clean India’ by 2019, there has been tremendous response from different sections of the people as well as various state governments, local bodies, public representatives, NGOs and local communities.

It has definitely acquired momentum in the last three years as about five crore household toilets have been constructed in both urban and rural areas. It is also estimated that the number of Indians defecating in the open has come down from 55 crore in 2014 to 30 crore now. Sanitation coverage has gone up from 39 per cent to over 67 per cent since the launch of the mission. More than 2.35 lakh villages, including all Namami Gange villages, about 1,300 cities, 200 districts and five states have been declared open-defecation free (ODF), and another 10 states are set to be ODF by March next.

I am sure ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign will give a big thrust to the momentum of ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ as government functionaries at all levels, youth groups, women, school children, defence personnel, celebrities, NGOs, and others take part in the shramdan for construction of twin-pit toilets and cleaning of public places like bus stands, railway stations, hospitals, parks, schools, markets, and other places.

Special cleanliness drives will be taken up during the fortnight at 15 iconic places, including temples, heritage sites and beaches. These places are expected to serve as models for others to replicate.

While Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and other dignitaries are playing a leading role in ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign, the cleanliness drive is bound to pick up in the days and months ahead with the participation of all sections of people as we march towards realising a totally transformed and Clean India by October 2, 2019.

M Venkaiah Naidu, Hon’ble Vice-President of India

The article was first published on DNA.