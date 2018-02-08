The importance of punctuation: PMO's tweet misses comma, social media goes nuts

NEW DELHI: The importance of comma has once again been proved, thanks to a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

While Modi launched a fierce attack on Congress in the Parliament on Wednesday, the Prime Minister's official handle tweeted: "Let us work together in providing the poor quality and affordable healthcare: PM," the tweet read.

Let us work together in providing the poor quality and affordable healthcare: PM @narendramodi https://t.co/1qKFcSzd6v — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 7, 2018

The lack of a comma after 'poor quality' completely changed the meaning of the sentence.

And as expected, Twitter went on an overdrive immediately after the tweet was posted.

Soon after, the tweet also became one of the most trending topics on Reddit.