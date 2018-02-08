हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The importance of punctuation: PMO's tweet misses comma, social media goes nuts

The importance of comma has once again been proved, thanks to a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 08, 2018, 16:57 PM IST
Comments |
NEW DELHI: The importance of comma has once again been proved, thanks to a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

While Modi launched a fierce attack on Congress in the Parliament on Wednesday, the Prime Minister's official handle tweeted: "Let us work together in providing the poor quality and affordable healthcare: PM," the tweet read.

 

The lack of a comma after 'poor quality' completely changed the meaning of the sentence.

And as expected, Twitter went on an overdrive immediately after the tweet was posted.

 

 

 

 

Soon after, the tweet also became one of the most trending topics on Reddit.

 

 

