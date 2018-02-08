The importance of punctuation: PMO's tweet misses comma, social media goes nuts
The importance of comma has once again been proved, thanks to a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
NEW DELHI: The importance of comma has once again been proved, thanks to a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
While Modi launched a fierce attack on Congress in the Parliament on Wednesday, the Prime Minister's official handle tweeted: "Let us work together in providing the poor quality and affordable healthcare: PM," the tweet read.
Let us work together in providing the poor quality and affordable healthcare: PM @narendramodi https://t.co/1qKFcSzd6v
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 7, 2018
The lack of a comma after 'poor quality' completely changed the meaning of the sentence.
And as expected, Twitter went on an overdrive immediately after the tweet was posted.
Poor quality and affordable healthcare?! Not surprising at all. #PakodaEffect #PakodaGormint
— Benlita Pinto (@BenlitaPinto) February 7, 2018
Punctuation missing hai bhai
— Rohit D Luffy (@Rohit92273563) February 7, 2018
Maybe its high time @ShashiTharoor starts teaching English to @BJP4India Bhakts
— (@iconicarif) February 8, 2018
The English sentence is wrong please correct it and resubmit . Thx
— Sudhindra_SAN (@sudhir_san16) February 7, 2018
What did I just read?? Poor quality and affordable healthcare??
— Sasikumar Sambandam (@sasi_sam) February 7, 2018
Soon after, the tweet also became one of the most trending topics on Reddit.