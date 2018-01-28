The Racist Cover: Teaching kids the bane of racism with help of music

It is said that a child’s mind is like a garden, you reap what you sow. Therefore, it is vital as to what we teach them, what we sensitise them about. And once such attempt has been made by The Racist Cover – telling the kids in a unique way the bane of racism.

Let’s face it, racism is a menace that the whole world is facing, not just in the modern times, but probably since the existence of mankind.

The Bridge Music Academy and Culture Fox came up with some unique idea and introduced The Racist Cover – a special version of Michael Jackson’s Black and White played without black keys on keyboard.

The kids were first given the song to play without any black key. The students failed to recognise the song. And later the black keys were included, to make the song complete.

In another attempt, the Bridge Music Academy and Culture Fox posted a video of a special keyboard without the black keys.

The world’s fastest pianist, Aman Bathla was given to play iconic song, ‘My heart will go on’ on the same keyboard.

What he played on the keyboard was nowhere close to the popular song sung by Celine Dion. And it again suggested how essential were both white as well as black in our lives. And with “The Racist Keyboard”, the message was loud and clear – “Black or White. Every voice matters”.