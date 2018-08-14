हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Independence Day 2018

Our independence is incomplete if women don't feel free: President Ram Nath Kovind in address to nation ahead of Independence Day 2018

President Kovind urged for continuous effort to ensure the welfare of soldiers and farmers.

Our independence is incomplete if women don&#039;t feel free: President Ram Nath Kovind in address to nation ahead of Independence Day 2018

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind urged citizens of the country to reflect on the effort that has gone not just into winning Independence but towards maintaining it in the years since. His appeal came in his customary address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day.

Here are the top quotes from President Kovind's address to the nation:

-     Independence Day is a holy day for each and every Indian.
-     The Tricolour is our identity and a symbol of our pride.
-     Independence was a result of the efforts of freedom fighters and our ancestors.
-     Our freedom fighters wanted us to live comfortable and free lives. They themselves chose lives that did not have these.
-     They wanted to create an India that was independent and sovereign, and a society with equality and brotherhood. 
-     Independence was the result of sacrifice and heroism of the years of our ancestors and freedom fighters.
-     The heroes and warriors who were struggled to achieve freedom were exceptionally courageous and far-sighted.
-     The quest for Independence saw the involvement of people from all regions, sections and communities of the country.
-     Our farmers provide food to milions who they've never met.
-     When we employe modern techonology to make their lives easier, we serve our country.
-     Women have a special role to play in our society.
-     Our independence is incomplete if women don't feel free in the country.
-     They should get a chance to live their lives to the fullest.
-     They can choose either to serve the country or their home - they should be free to choose what they want to do.
-     When we give financial support to women centric startups, we fulfill the dreams of our fredom fighters.
-     I have given a few examplaes of nation building.
-     Every Indian who contributes towards the development of the country and fulfill his or her duties, serve the country.
-     Those who wait patiently in queues also serve the country in his own way.
-     Whatever I have said is relevant and was relevant a few decades ago.
-     We are very close to achieveing our targets of employement and education for all.
-     The world is changing. We have to outpace other countries in this regard.
-     The speed of our development will decide what we have achieved in these decades of Independence.
-     We should not lose our focus and waste our energy on misleading things.
-     Mahatma Gandhi is still revered across the world, we need to understand the depth of his ideas.
-     Gandhiji and his principles are still relevant for our society.
-     Gandhiji gave us the infallible mantra of non-violence, it is still relevant in today's time.
-     Gandhiji and India beleived in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - we are always engaged in helping other countries.
-     On the occasion Independence Day, I urge all Indians to take a pledge to follow the Gandhiji's path in their everyday lives.
-     There can be no better way to celebrate our Independence.

 

