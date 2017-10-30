There’s home delivery of liquor in Bihar, ban a flop: Lalu takes on Nitish

Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday took on Bihar Chief Minister and former ally Nitish Kumar on the issue of liquor prohibition in Bihar. Talking to mediapersons, the former chief minister termed the prohibition in the state as flop and alleged that home delivery of liquor was happening in Bihar.

The allegations were made by the RJD chief while responding to questions on the recent hooch tragedy in the state that claimed at least four lives.

He alleged that liquor bottles were being brought to the state in trucks and was also helping the police department procure illegal money. According to him, those who were not beneficiary of this racket were resorting to production and distribution of illicit liquor.

At least four people died in Rohtas area of Bihar on Friday after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, following which nine police personnel were suspended. This happened despite complete ban on sale and consumption of alcohol in Bihar since April 2016.

According to police, they raided a shop owned by one of the accused – Antim Lal Singh – and recovered three bottles of foreign liquor, two litres of country liquor and two kgs of ganja. The accused is, however, yet to be arrested.

Soon after the incident, the RJD had targeted Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state, claiming that prohibition was implemented "only on paper".

Former deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also trained his guns at the BJP and said, "Nitish's current allies used to call the prohibition law in Bihar draconian. Now, they are in power in the state. How will the ruling dispensation muster the moral strength required to strictly enforce the ban on sale and consumption of liquor."

"The suspension of police officials after the death of four persons is an eyewash. The people of the state will teach a befitting lesson to this corrupt and inefficient government at an appropriate time," he added.