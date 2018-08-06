हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
shelter homes

There will be many more: Maneka Gandhi on Muzaffarpur shelter home case

I know there will be many more because for years and years, we have paid no attention, said Maneka Gandhi.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi has said that the Muzaffarpur and Deoria shelter home sexual abuse cases in Bihar makes her “sad”. The minister, however, added that she knew there would be many more such shelter homes because no attention has been paid to them for years.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Maneka Gandhi said, “It’s not only frightening, it makes me sad. I know there will be many more because for years and years, we have paid no attention, apart from giving them money.”

She further said that Members of Parliament must visit the shelter homes in their constituencies and submit reports on the same. Assuring “immediate action”, she said, “I propose that MPs go to institutions in their constituencies and give me reports. I'll take immediate action.”

“A long-term solution is to make large homes for 1000 women, 1000 children, with all-women staff rather than small centres. I'll sanction money,” said the Union Minister.

This comes after the Patna High Court on Monday sought in report on the Muzaffarpur shelter home from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Bihar government. The court said that the report must be submitted within two weeks.

The court also details from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JDU-BJP government about the rehabilitation of the inmates rescued from the Muzaffarpur shelter home. The Patna High Court also accepted the state government's appeal to hold High Court-monitored CBI inquiry and conduct a speedy trial in a special court.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar directed all district magistrates to inspect child shelter homes and women shelter homes across the state. He has also ordered adequate security arrangements to be made at the shelter homes.

He termed the case as a "shameful incident", which had soiled the image of all those who hail from Bihar. He also hit back at the opposition parties over recent protest organised by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, saying the “dharna was held so that debate on corruption is scuttled”.

shelter homesShelter home rapeMuzaffarpur shelter home rapeMuzaffarpurManeka Gandhi

