There's conspiracy at BHU, won't spare anyone: Yogi Adityanath

Hours after the resignation of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) chief proctor ON Singh over alleged molestation of a girl, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that he suspected a “conspiracy” at the varsity.

The chief minister said that prima facie reports suggested the role of anti-social elements in the recent incident of violence at the university.

He further said that anyone trying to spread anarchy on the campus would not be spared at any cost. "Prima facie investigation suggests it is a conspiracy by anti-social elements," he said.

This comes after a number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a baton-charge by the police in BHU where a protest on Saturday night against an alleged eve- teasing incident turned violent. An inquiry has been ordered into the violence on the campus.

Meanwhile, the Congress has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tender an apology to those who were mercilessly thrashed by the cops at the varsity campus.

"The Prime Minister should first apologise to the girls in BHU, because despite being there, he did not care to ask why the girls were protesting," Congress leader Mohan Prakash said amid a political storm over the alleged police crackdown on girl students at the varsity campus.

"Our daughters kept sitting there for two days and asking the authorities to do something about the eve teasing," Prakash said.