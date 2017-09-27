close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

There's conspiracy at BHU, won't spare anyone: Yogi Adityanath

﻿
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 11:16
There&#039;s conspiracy at BHU, won&#039;t spare anyone: Yogi Adityanath

Hours after the resignation of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) chief proctor ON Singh over alleged molestation of a girl, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that he suspected a “conspiracy” at the varsity.

The chief minister said that prima facie reports suggested the role of anti-social elements in the recent incident of violence at the university.

He further said that anyone trying to spread anarchy on the campus would not be spared at any cost. "Prima facie investigation suggests it is a conspiracy by anti-social elements," he said.

This comes after a number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a baton-charge by the police in BHU where a protest on Saturday night against an alleged eve- teasing incident turned violent. An inquiry has been ordered into the violence on the campus.

Meanwhile, the Congress has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tender an apology to those who were mercilessly thrashed by the cops at the varsity campus.

"The Prime Minister should first apologise to the girls in BHU, because despite being there, he did not care to ask why the girls were protesting," Congress leader Mohan Prakash said amid a political storm over the alleged police crackdown on girl students at the varsity campus.

"Our daughters kept sitting there for two days and asking the authorities to do something about the eve teasing," Prakash said.

TAGS

Yogi AdityanathBHUBHU violenceBanaras Hindu UniversityBanaras Hindu University violence

From Zee News

Wings have fallen off the plane: Rahul Gandhi mocks Narendra Modi govt
India

Wings have fallen off the plane: Rahul Gandhi mocks Narendr...

Yogi Adityanath govt seeks extension of DGP Sulkhan Singh&#039;s tenure, sends proposal to Centre
Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath govt seeks extension of DGP Sulkhan Singh...

Ukraine: Thousands evacuated as ammunition depot explodes, PM blames &#039;external factors&#039;
World

Ukraine: Thousands evacuated as ammunition depot explodes,...

World

Mexico: 14 killed, 8 injured in attack at a drug rehabilita...

World Bank warns of education crisis in India, raises fear of lower wages
India

World Bank warns of education crisis in India, raises fear...

7-year-old Pakistani girl granted visa for open heart surgery in India
India

7-year-old Pakistani girl granted visa for open heart surge...

Pakistan court indicts Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for corruption
World

Pakistan court indicts Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for corru...

J&amp;K: Pakistan Army violates ceasefire, targets Indian posts in Poonch, Bhimbher Gali
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Pakistan Army violates ceasefire, targets Indian p...

Latest offers from Airtel, Vodafone, Jio this festival season
Technology

Latest offers from Airtel, Vodafone, Jio this festival seas...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

German Federal election results: A Right turn in global polity

Narendra Modi's black money fight: Short-term pain for long-term gain

DNA Edit: Joblessness needs to be tackled on a war-footing

Will a fiscal stimulus work wonders for Indian economy?

DNA Edit: Regional parties decline