Independence Day 2018

President Kovind speech saw a call for efforts from every citizen towards the progress of the nation.

These are the words President Ram Nath Kovind used the most in his Independence Day eve speech: A wordcloud

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind's Independence Day eve address to the nation struck a strong tone on the duty of each citizen of the country to act in the spirit of freedom fighters. That is perhaps why words associated with the theme of the freedom struggle dominated his messaging.

Here is a wordcloud of President's Kovind's speech:

(Picture generated using wordclouds.com)

A wordcloud is a pictorial representation of the number of times certain words were used in a speech or a piece of written text. The greater the number of times a word is used, the larger it appears in the worldcloud.

See the FULL TEXT of President Kovind's speech.

 

Independence Day 2018Independence DayPresident Ram Nath KovindPresident KovindPresident Kovind speech

