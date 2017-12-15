These bills are to be introduced in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on first day of Winter Session of Parliament

NEW DELHI: Winter Session of Parliament began on Friday and will continue till January 5. Hoping that the session will be a productive one, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it will be a productive one with constructive debates and innovative suggestions that will help resolve the country's problems.

Following is the legislative business for the two Houses of Parliament for the first day of the session:

Lok Sabha:

Bills to be introduced:

The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill;

The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill;

The Dentists (Amendment) Bill;

The Indian Forest (Amendment) Bill.

Bills for consideration and passing:

The Repealing and Amending Bill

The Repealing and Amending (Second) Bill;

The Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill.

Private Members' Business.

Rajya Sabha:

Private Members' Business.

Bill for consideration and passing:

The Companies (Amendment) Bill.

The Indian Institutes of Management Bill.

The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy Bill.