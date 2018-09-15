हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

They want to harass my sister, says brother of Kerala rape victim nun

A day after Missionaries of Jesus published a letter and a photo of Kerala rape victim nun, brother of the victim on Saturday condemned the act. He accused the congregation of harassing his sister in the process. 

Image Courtesy: ANI

KOTTAYAM: A day after Missionaries of Jesus published a letter and a photo of Kerala rape victim nun, brother of the victim on Saturday condemned the act. He accused the congregation of harassing his sister in the process. 

The brother also alleged that the involvement of the Vatican was fake news. News agency ANI quoted him as saying, "It's being discussed the Vatican is getting involved but I feel it's fake. It was said they may take two-three days to take action but if they want to take it before Pope, they could take it even today and if they do, they will write and send it to people concerned."

"So far we have not received a letter like that. So I feel it is a fake news. It may be the handiwork of the culprit and his team in order to weaken the spirit of the protesters in Kerala and other parts of the world," he added.

This came even as the police said that a notice had been served to the Bishop, adding that he has been summoned to appear before the cops.

Kottayam Superintendent of Police Harshankar said, "Jalandhar Bishop Franco has been served notice to appear for interrogation on September 19."

Kerala police on Friday had registered a complaint against the Missionaries of Jesus hours after the congregation released a photograph of the nun, who has accused a Bishop of the religious order of rape, seated with her alleged tormentor in violation of the anti-rape law.

The congregation put out the photograph in a release issued to the media to publish the findings of its inquiry commission, which looked into the nun's allegations. Indian laws prohibit revealing the identity of rape and sexual assault victims.

In a press release, the congregation accused the victim, her five fellow nuns and four others of conspiring against the bishop. It alleged that the nuns had "violated the discipline of the congregation" several times and even refused to renew their vows-- a very important step in the life of a nun in a convent.

Framing charges against the nuns, the inquiry commission said the congregation was convinced that they were under the influence of "atheists" and their thoughts. It claimed that the visitors' register, a key evidence for establishing Mulakkal's presence in the convent in Kuravilangad where the victim nun lived, was handled by a nun very close to her and they might have tampered with it.

The nun's brother approached Deputy Superintendent of Police K Subhash, who heads the special investigation team, with the complaint, they said. Sources said police will now record the statement of the nun.

The nun has accused the clergyman of repeated sexual assault between 2014 and 2016. The bishop has, however, dismissed the allegations as "baseless and concocted", insisting she leveled charges against the Catholic order as it had rejected her demand for favors.

(With Agency inputs)

