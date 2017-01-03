Thick fog engulfs parts of north India; rail services disrupted, 55 Delhi-bound trains running late
New Delhi: At least 55 Delhi-bound trains were running late while six trains were cancelled on Tuesday due to heavy fog in many parts of north India.
22 trains were rescheduled due to dense fog.
Delhiites woke up to a chilly morning as a dense layer of fog enveloped most parts of the city.
Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport were affected due to foggy weather.
While seven international and six domestic flights from/to Delhi were delayed, two domestic flights were cancelled due to fog.
Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and Kanpur also witnessed heavy fog.
Delhi on Monday witnessed a pleasantly warm day with the maximum temperature settling at 24.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's normal.
The minimum temperature was pegged at 9.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.
