हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Third edition of Indo-UK military exercise begins in Rajasthan

The training contingents comprise one company each from 20th Battalion, The Rajputana Rifles from the Indian Army and from the 1st Battalion, The Royal Anglian Regiment of the British Army.

PTI| Updated: Dec 01, 2017, 22:22 PM IST
Comments |
Third edition of Indo-UK military exercise begins in Rajasthan
Photo courtesy: ANI

Jaipur: The third edition of the Indo-UK Army exercise 'Ajeya Warrior 2017' began Friday at Mahajan field firing ranges in Rajasthan.

The training contingents comprise one company each from 20th Battalion, The Rajputana Rifles from the Indian Army and from the 1st Battalion, The Royal Anglian Regiment of the British Army, defence spokesperson Lt Col Manish Ojha said.

 

 

The participating troops had concentrated at the exercise location on Thursday for pre-exercise preparations.

The exercise started with an address by Lt Col Sangram Yadav from 20th battalion of the Rajputana Rifles and Major David Granfield from the Royal Anglian Regiment of the British Army.

The 14-day exercise is aimed at building and promoting bilateral relations and enhancing interoperability. It will provide field commanders 
and troops an opportunity to interact in professional, social and cultural aspects, he said.

Approximately 120 personnel each from the Indian Army and the British Army would participate in the exercise.

The first exercise was conducted in 2013 at Karnataka's Belgaum. An Indian Army contingent had visited the United Kingdom for the second exercise in 2015.

Tags:
Indo-UK Army exerciseIndian ArmyAjeya Warrior 2017
Next
Story

Terrorism can't, shouldn't be linked with any religion: Sushma Swaraj

Trending