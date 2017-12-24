Third-generation of Ambanis – Isha, Akash and Anant – take centre-stage

NEW DELHI: The industry on Saturday witnessed the third-generation of Ambanis – Isha, Akash and Anant – taking centre-stage with their father at Reliance Family Day (RFD) event.

The company Chairman and Managing Director Ambani Mukesh Ambani exhorted the young Reliance workforce to take the company to top 20 in the world and play even a bigger role in nation-building in the coming years.

Isha and Akash welcoming the audience and anchoring the evening along with film star Shahrukh Khan. Over 50,000 people comprising employees and their families, attended the grand celebrations at the Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai.

The Reliance Family Day 2017 became extra special as it marked 40 years of RIL as a listed entity and commemorated the 85th birth anniversary of its founder chairman Dhirubhai Ambani.

Articulating his dream for Reliance of the future, Mukesh said that in its first four decades the company has already achieved global and national leadership positions in its various businesses and therefore well positioned to accomplish even greater goals in its golden decade.

The programme was thematically divided in three sections Kal (Yesterday/ Past), Aaj (Today/Present) and Kal (Tomorrow/ Future) and tracked not only the journey of RIL till now but also articulated its vision for the future.