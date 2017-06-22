close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

This Cabinet Minister's Lutyens bungalow keeps changing hands

Cabinet Minster Mahesh Sharma`s luck with Government housing has not been going his way since his first allotment after winning his first election from UP`s Gautam Budh Nagar in 2014.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 13:41

New Delhi: Cabinet Minster Mahesh Sharma`s luck with Government housing has not been going his way since his first allotment after winning his first election from UP`s Gautam Budh Nagar in 2014.

Mahesh Sharma a doctor by profession was allotted the palatial 10 Rajaji Marg in Central Delhi, often referred to `Lutyen`s Delhi`. The previous occupant of 10 Rajaji Marg was Former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

Within a year of this allotment to Sharma, the movers were back at Rajaji Marg as Mahesh Sharma was asked to make way for current President Pranab Mukherjee who will live there upon expiration of his term as President. Mahesh Sharma`s new Lutyens bunglow was now 10 Akbar Road, right next to the BJP HQ.

However, just when things were looking up for the Cabinet Minister orders were issued to vacate the Akbar Road residence temporarily to make way for NDA`s Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

Mahesh Sharma, who is currently staying in his personal residence in Noida, may still get his 10 Akbar Road residence back if Ram Nath Kovind wins the Presidential elections, upon which Kovind enters a bigger residence Rashtrapati Bhawan.

TAGS

Pranab MukherjeeMahesh SharmaAPJ Abdul KalamBJPNDALutyens bungalowRam Nath KovindGautam Budh Nagar

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

EuropeWorld

Germany spied on White House: Report

China funding Pakistan&#039;s mega dam in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir?
WorldAsia

China funding Pakistan's mega dam in Pakistan-occupied...

WorldAsia

United States tells Turkey it will take back weapons from K...

WorldAsia

Iran begins sending gas to Iraq under major deal

Europe

No royal wants to be king or queen, Britain's Prince H...

World

Heavy fighting in northeastern Congo, several wounded: Resi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video