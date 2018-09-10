हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Army

This day that year: The tale of heroism of Param Vir Chakra CQMH Abdul Hamid

The Indian Army on Monday recalled an exemplary instance of bravery by one of its braveheart martyrs, Company Quarter Master Havildar Abdul Hamid, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra. It was on September 10, 1965 when Abdul Hamid took on the enemy and dealt a major blow to them.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information of Indian Army tweeted, “10 Sep 1965.#BattleOfAsalUttar CQMH Abdul Hamid with his recoilless gun destroyed many enemy tanks.His brave action led to beating back heavy tank assault. His act of bravery in face of enemy fire was in the highest traditions of #indianArmy Posthumously awarded #ParamVirChakra.”

On September 10, 1965, the Pakistani forces launched an attack with a Regiment of Patton tanks on a vital area near Chima village on Bhikhiwind road in the Khemkaran sector. The attack was preceded by intense artillery shelling. The enemy tanks penetrated the forward positions.

Company Quarter Master Havildar Abdul Hamid, who was commanding a recoilless gun detachment, moved out to a flanking position. With his gun mounted on a jeep under intense enemy shelling and tank fire, he took on the enemy.

He knocked out the leading enemy tank and then swiftly changing his position, he sent another enemy tank up in flames. By this time the enemy tanks in the area spotted him and brought his jeep, under concentrated machine gun and high explosive fire.

Undeterred, the Company Quarter Master Havildar kept on firing on yet another enemy tank from his recoilless gun. While doing so he was seriously injured by a high explosive shell.

His brave action inspired his comrades to put up a gallant fight and to beat back the heavy tank assault by the enemy. His complete disregard of his personal safety during the operation and his sustained act of bravery in the face of constant enemy fire were a shining example not only to his Unit but to the whole Division and were in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

