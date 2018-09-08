This day that year: When Indian Air Force dealt a major blow to Pakistan during 1965 war

The war between India and Pakistan in 1965, which was triggered by Operation Gibraltar by the neighbouring country, designed to facilitate infiltration into the Indian territory, brought with it several tales of bravery by our soldiers.

One of such missions during the war was undertaken by Indian Air Force personnel, who foiled a major attack bid by the enemy, on September 8 in 1965.

Four “hunters” of 20 Squadron of the Indian Air Force took a flight at 1800 hours. Their target was Raiwind railway yard, located in Lahore. When the IAF personnel reached the yard, they found an ammunition train loaded with tanks.

Mysteres from 8 Sqn also found their mark at interdiction targets at Pasrur, Sialkot & Chhamb sector.

Flt Lt Jimmy Bhatia distinguished himself on that day. His Vir Chakra (VrC) citation mentioned his exploits in great detail.

They attacked the Raiwind railway yard, devastating the train loaded with ammunition and tanks. They also destroyed the yard so that enemy could not use the same during the war.

Another tweet by the IAF read, “Mysteres from 8 Sqn also found their mark at interdiction targets at Pasrur, Sialkot & Chhamb sector. Flt Lt Jimmy Bhatia distinguished himself on that day. His Vir Chakra (VrC) citation mentioned his exploits in great detail.”

The war of 1965 caused heavy casualties on both sides of the border. It also witnessed one of the largest engagements of armoured vehicles and largest amassing of troops in Kashmir in independent India. The war between the neighbours ended with a ceasefire mandated by the United Nations. The war was fought majorly by the Indian Army, with backing from the IAF and the Navy.