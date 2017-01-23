close
This is how Narendra Modi saluted Netaji ‪‪Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

By Kamna Arora | Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 10:14
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembered Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 120th birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Modi described Netaji as "a great intellectual who always thought about the interests and well-being of the marginalised sections of society".

Saluting Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the PM further said that he was honoured that the government was able to declassify the files relating to the freedom fighter following popular demand.

Here are his tweets:

First Published: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 10:13

