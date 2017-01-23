This is how Narendra Modi saluted Netaji ‪‪Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembered Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 120th birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Modi described Netaji as "a great intellectual who always thought about the interests and well-being of the marginalised sections of society".

Saluting Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the PM further said that he was honoured that the government was able to declassify the files relating to the freedom fighter following popular demand.

Here are his tweets:

I salute Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. His valour played a major role in freeing India from colonialism. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Netaji Bose was a great intellectual who always thought about the interests & wellbeing of the marginalised sections of society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Honoured that our Government got the opportunity to declassify files relating to Netaji Bose & fulfil a popular demand pending for decades. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017