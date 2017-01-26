This is how social media celebrated Republic Day

New Delhi: As the nation celebrated its 68th Republic Day, social media was abuzz with greetings and congratulatory messages.

On Facebook, pictures of the Dubai's Burj Khalifa tower, lit up in the Indian Tricolour colours, were widely circulated on the social media.

Hashtags such as #RepublicDay, #AmarJawanJyoti and #ProudOfYouSoldier trended on Twitter.

People also shared congratulatory messages, greeting cards, GIFs (graphics interchange format) on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp.

The social media users also paid tributes to Havaldar Hangpan Dada, who was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra by President Pranab Mukherjee for showing exemplary courage and killing three terrorists during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir in May last year.